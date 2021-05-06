TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.24 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

