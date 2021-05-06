Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

