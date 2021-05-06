Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $206.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

