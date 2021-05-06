Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.22.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock worth $10,629,869 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.