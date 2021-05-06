Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.22.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock worth $10,629,869 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

