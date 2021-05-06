The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,017 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

SCHW stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock valued at $129,703,518. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

