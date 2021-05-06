The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,007,170 shares of company stock worth $129,703,518. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

