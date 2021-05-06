The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.65.

CAKE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. 34,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

