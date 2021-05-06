The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

CLX opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

