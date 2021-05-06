The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.
CLX opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
