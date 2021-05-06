The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE EL traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,990. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.92. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

