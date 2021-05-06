The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Julie Gruber Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $538,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45.

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60.

NYSE:GPS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

