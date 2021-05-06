The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €144.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

EPA:SAF opened at €122.54 ($144.16) on Monday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.18.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

