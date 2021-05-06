The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on THC. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.
Shares of THC opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.