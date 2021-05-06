The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THC. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of THC opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -493.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

