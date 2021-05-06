The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $147.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.62. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $226.79.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

