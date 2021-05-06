The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $147.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.62. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $226.79.
