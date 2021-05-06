The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $214.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.37. 614,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,500. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

