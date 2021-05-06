The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 9171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The ODP by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

