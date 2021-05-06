The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,486 shares of company stock worth $37,341,350. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

