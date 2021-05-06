The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

