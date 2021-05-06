The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $283.28 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.44.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

