The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.780 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 2,737,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

