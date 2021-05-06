The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $3,148,051.50 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TKR opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $89.98.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

