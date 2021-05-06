The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.48. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,667. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 94.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

