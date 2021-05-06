The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Westaim has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.27.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The Westaim had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Westaim from $3.75 to $4.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

