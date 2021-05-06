Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. 21,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,601. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

