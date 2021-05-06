Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

