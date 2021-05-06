Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.22.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,456. The company has a market cap of C$753.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.67. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Comments


