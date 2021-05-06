Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.490-1.560 EPS.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 495,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

