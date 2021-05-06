Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.490-1.560 EPS.
Shares of TVTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 495,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tivity Health Company Profile
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
