Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 10,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 118,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

