TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $7.03 on Thursday, hitting $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 491,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.