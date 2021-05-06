TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.14.

NYSE BLD traded down $7.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

