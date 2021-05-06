Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

TSE:TIH opened at C$105.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

