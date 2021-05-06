Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.34 and traded as high as C$4.02. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 31,992 shares changing hands.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$178.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.34.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at C$327,159.33.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

