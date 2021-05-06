Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$32.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

