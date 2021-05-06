TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRAMF opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. TPCO has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPCO in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

