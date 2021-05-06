Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $880.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 27241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 642.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £247.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

