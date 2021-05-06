Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $880.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 845 ($11.04), with a volume of 27241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($11.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 734.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 642.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £247.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

