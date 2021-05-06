Traders Buy High Volume of Rekor Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,778 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 307 put options.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

