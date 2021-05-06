Traders Buy Large Volume of Mplx Call Options (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 71,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,643 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.