Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cushman & Wakefield Call Options (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,773% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.