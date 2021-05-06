TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

