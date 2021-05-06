TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

