Transocean Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 191,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,068. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

