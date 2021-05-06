TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) VP Mark R. Young Sells 16,500 Shares

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 102,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $381.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.