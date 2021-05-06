TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TA. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ TA opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,756,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

