Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

