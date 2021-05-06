Trevali Mining (TREVF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREVF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

