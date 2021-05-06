TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,468 shares of company stock worth $8,154,760 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,789. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

