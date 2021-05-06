Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

TRRSF traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.16. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $115.05.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

