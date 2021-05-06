TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Sells $72,973.80 in Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit