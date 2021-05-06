TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Sells $72,973.80 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.