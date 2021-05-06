Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ensign Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

ENSG stock opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

