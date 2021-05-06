Truist Securities Increases Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $147.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,042,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

